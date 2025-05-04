South Africa closes its embassy in Bulgaria as of June 30

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) announced on May 3 the decision to close the South African embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, effective June 30 2025.

“This decision, informed by prudent fiscal considerations and the need to prioritise national resource allocation, forms part of a broader strategic realignment of South Africa’s diplomatic missions globally,” Dirco said.

Since 2021, the South Africa has undertaken necessary adjustments to its international footprint to ensure fiscal sustainability while maintaining its commitment to effective diplomatic engagement and bilateral partnerships, it said.

‘Dirco underscores that this step is not reflective of the value South Africa places on its longstanding and cordial relations with Bulgaria. Rather, it is a measure compelled by the imperative of responsible fiscal stewardship,” the statement said.

Prior to this decision, extensive consultations were held between the governments of South Africa and Bulgaria, it said.

“Minister Ronald Lamola personally engaged his Bulgarian counterpart, Mr Ivan Kondov, to reaffirm South Africa’s steadfast commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.” Kondov was caretaker Foreign Minister from August 2024 to January 2025.

To ensure continued collaboration, South Africa will maintain diplomatic and consular relations with Bulgaria through its resident Mission in Athens, Greece, which will assume responsibility for bilateral engagements.

The statement said that South Africa deeply values the presence of the Bulgarian embassy in Pretoria and looks forward to sustained cooperation through this channel.

The South African government remains optimistic that this closure will be “temporary,” the statement said.

Lamola said: “We express our earnest intention to restore a dedicated diplomatic presence in Sofia as soon as fiscal conditions permit, reflecting our shared aspirations for a deepened partnership.”

As The Sofia Globe reported earlier, the embassy in Sofia stopped providing consular services as of March 17. Consular services have been transferred to the embassy in Athens.

