Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry advises of some cancellations of flights to and from Israel

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on May 4 that following the missile attack by the Yemeni Houthis against Israel this morning, some European airlines have announced the cancellation of their flights to and from Israel within the next 24 to 48 hours, including WizzAir, Transavia, Delta, Lufthansa, Air France, Air Europa, Austrian, Swiss Airlines.

Bulgaria Air flights remain on schedule for the time being, the ministry said.

The Israeli Civil Defence has not imposed any restrictions on the territory of the country.



“In connection with the above, we recommend that Bulgarian citizens intending to travel to/from Israel monitor possible changes in the flights of aviation operators,” the Foreign Ministry said.

