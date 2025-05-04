The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry advises of some cancellations of flights to and from Israel

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on May 4 that following the missile attack by the Yemeni Houthis against Israel this morning, some European airlines have announced the cancellation of their flights to and from Israel within the next 24 to 48 hours, including WizzAir, Transavia, Delta, Lufthansa, Air France, Air Europa, Austrian, Swiss Airlines.

Bulgaria Air flights remain on schedule for the time being, the ministry said.

The Israeli Civil Defence has not imposed any restrictions on the territory of the country.

“In connection with the above, we recommend that Bulgarian citizens intending to travel to/from Israel monitor possible changes in the flights of aviation operators,” the Foreign Ministry said.

(Photo: Rui Caldeira/ sxc.hu)

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgarian Orthodox Church Metropolitan who had Covid-19 dead at 78

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s March 2017 elections: Central Election Commission announces full list of names of MPs

The Sofia Globe staff

Varna city council ousts acting mayor

The Sofia Globe staff