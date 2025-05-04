National exhibition ‘Drawings and Small Sculptures’ at Shipka 6 Gallery in Bulgaria’s capital

A total of 139 artists are participating in the the traditional national exhibition “Drawings and Small Sculptures” at the Shipka 6 Gallery in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, which is on until May 28 2025.

The gallery said that the exhibition aims to present the quests of contemporary artists from different generations in the field of drawing and small sculpture, to arouse the interest of viewers in these more intimate forms of visual arts and visual expressions.

The exhibition, organised by the Union of Bulgarian Artists, involves both members of the union and professional artists who are not members. The exhibition has resumed after a hiatus of some years in which it was not held.

The exhibition is part of the programme of the European Night of Museums, May 17.

A list of participating artists and their works is available, in Bulgarian, at the gallery’s website. The gallery, at 6 Shipka Street Sofia, is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 7pm and closed on Sundays and Mondays.

(Photos: Sava Tzonev, and the Union of Bulgarian Artists)