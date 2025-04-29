EU prolongs sanctions against individuals, entities trying to destabilise Moldova

The Council of the European Union has decided to prolong until April 29 2026 EU restrictive measures against those responsible for actions aimed at destabilising, undermining or threatening the sovereignty and independence of the Republic of Moldova, a statement by the Council of the EU on April 28 2025 said.

These restrictive measures currently apply to a total of 16 individuals and two entities.

Those listed under the EU sanctions regime are subject to an asset freeze.

It is also prohibited to make available funds or economic resources to them, either directly or indirectly.

Additionally, a travel ban applies to the natural persons listed, preventing them from entering and transiting through the territories of EU member states.

In its conclusions of March 21-22 2024, the European Council reaffirmed its commitment to provide all relevant support to Moldova in addressing the challenges it faces as a consequence of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and to strengthen the country’s resilience, security and stability in the face of destabilising activities by Russia and its proxies, the statement said.

EU restrictive measures were first introduced in April 2023 at the request of the Republic of Moldova in order to target persons responsible for supporting or implementing actions which undermine or threaten its sovereignty and independence, as well as the country’s democracy, the rule of law, stability or security.

“Efforts to destabilise Moldova have noticeably increased since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, and represent a direct threat to the stability and security of the external borders of the EU,” the statement said.

“The EU remains unwavering in its support for the Republic of Moldova and its peace, resilience, security, stability, and economic growth in the face of destabilising activities by external actors,” it said.

