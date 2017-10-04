Earthquake in Macedonia felt in Bulgaria as well

Share this: Facebook

An earthquake in eastern Macedonia took place on Wednesday afternoon. According to preliminary information, the tremor occurred at 3:53 pm and had a strength of 3.6 on the Richter Scale.

The epicenter was located 5 kilometers to the north-west of Pehčevo, a Macedonian town with a population of 2,500. Pehčevo is located about 150 kilometers east of Skopje and 113 kilometers south of Bulgaria’s capital Sofia.

The seismic shocks were felt in western Bulgaria as well.

At 4:07 pm, an aftershock with a strength of 2.0 was registered.

Earthquakes with a strength of 3.6 are usually relatively harmless. At this stage, there are no reports about injuries or damage.

The last major earthquake in Macedonia took place on July 26, 1963, in Skopje, which was then part of Yugoslavia. That quake had a strength of 6.1. Back then, more than 1,000 inhabitants died, and more than 3,000 were injured.

