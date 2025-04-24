Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry warns of general strike in Belgium on April 29

A general strike will take place in Belgium on April 29 and is expected to cause serious disruptions to air and ground public transport, and to affect public services, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

The railways are planning a 24-hour strike from 10pm on April 28 to 10pm on April 29. Significant changes to the rail timetable are possible, the ministry said.

Changes are also expected regarding the flight schedule to and from the country.

No additional information has been provided at this time, but it should be noted that during the general strike held on March 31 this year, not a single flight was operated from the capital’s airports in Zaventem and Charleroi, the Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, the FGTB trade union has announced two new dates for upcoming strike actions, planned for June 27 and September 22 this year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Bulgarian citizens regularly check with the transport companies with which they plan to travel to or from Belgium during this period for current flight and train schedules before embarking on a trip.