Additional signs put out to mark dangerous areas near Bulgaria’s Bansko ski slopes

The Pirin National Park Directorate and the Mountain Rescue Service in Bulgaria’s winter resort Bansko have added additional temporary signs marking the dangerous areas near the ski slopes in the Bansko zone, the directorate said.

The signs have been put out to protect visitors to the park and reduce accidents, the statement said.

The signs, flags attached to ropes, have been placed just before the stretches that are dangerous and forbidden to enter. The markers will be removed after the end of the winter season, the directorate said.

The Directorate of Pirin National Park issued a reminder that skiing outside the marked runs and routes, as defined by the Pirin National Park Management Plan, is absolutely forbidden.

The few winter sport fatalities at Bulgaria’s resorts tend to happen when skiers and snowboarders venture off-piste and into dangerous potential avalanche areas.

The most recent incident was on January 11 2019, when two people from Sofia who were part of a group snowboarding off-piste near the Bansko ski zone triggered an avalanche.

(Photos: Pirin National Park Directorate)

