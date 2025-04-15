State of the Climate Report: In 2024, Europe was fastest warming continent

In 2024, Europe was the fastest warming continent, with temperatures rising about twice as fast as the global average, according to the European State of the Climate Report, released on April 15.

Europe experienced the hottest year on record, claiming at least 335 lives and affecting around 413 000 people, the European Commission (EC) said, citing the report.

The annual report on the State of Europe’s Climate in 2024 was published by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service in collaboration with the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Based on scientific data and analysis, the report confirms the continuing trend of rising temperatures and climate change across Europe, the EC said.

Last year’s data showed record annual temperatures across nearly half of Europe, along with repeated weather events such as severe storms and widespread flooding.

In 2024, Europe also experienced a clear climate divide: the east faced extreme heat and drought, while the west was hot and exceptionally wet, with the most widespread flooding since 2013.

Sea surface temperatures also reached record highs , at 0.7°C above average.

“The European State of the Climate Report once again highlights the need for Europe to become climate-neutral and resilient, and to accelerate our transition to clean energy and the adoption of renewable energy and energy efficiency measures,” the EC said.

The EU has committed to becoming climate neutral by 2050 and has adopted targets and legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030.

The EC published a communication in April 2024 on how to effectively prepare the EU for climate risks and strengthen climate resilience. It will present a European climate adaptation plan in 2026.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

