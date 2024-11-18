EU widens sanctions over Iran’s support for Russia’s war on Ukraine

European Union foreign ministers decided on November 18 to widen the scope of the EU framework for restrictive measures in view of Iran’s military support to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and to armed groups and entities in the Middle East and the Red Sea region, a statement by the Council of the EU said.

This additional measure is targeted to the use of vessels and ports for the transfer of Iranian-made Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), missiles and related technologies and components, the statement said.

The November 18 decision introduces a prohibition on the export, transfer, supply, or sale from the EU to Iran of components used in the development and production of missiles and UAVs.

The EU is also introducing a transaction ban prohibiting any transaction with ports and locks that are owned, operated or controlled by listed individuals and entities, or are used for the transfer of Iranian UAVs or missiles or related technology and components to Russia.

This measure includes the access to facilities of the ports and locks, such as Amirabad and Anzali, and the provision of any services to vessels.

“The latter should be understood with the exception of vessels in need of assistance for reasons of maritime safety, for humanitarian purposes, or in relation to events likely to have a serious impact on human health and safety or the environment,” the statement said.

EU ministers adopted restrictive measures against one individual and four entities following Iran’s missile and drone transfers to Russia in support of its war of aggression against Ukraine.

These designations include the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its director Mohammad Reza Khiabani. IRISL is Iran’s national maritime carrier, and for years its ships have been involved in shipping drones on behalf of the EU-listed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

The EU foreign ministers also listed three Russian shipping companies – MG Flot, VTS Broker and Arapax- whose vessels are involved in transporting Iranian-made weapons and ammunition, including UAV components, across the Caspian Sea to resupply Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, the statement said.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content: