Bulgaria offers recovery treatment for children who survived Russian missile attack on hospital

Bulgaria’s caretaker Minister of Labour and Social Policy, Ivaylo Ivanov, has proposed that children who survived the rocket attack on the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine should receive support for recovery and rehabilitation in rest centres in Bulgaria, the ministry said in a media statement.

In the Russian missile attack on the children’s hospital on July 8, at least 38 people were killed and more than 300 injured. Condemnation of the attack has come from most of the democratic world.

On July 9, Ivanov discussed the possibility of providing specific assistance in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian ambassador to Bulgaria Olesya Ilashchuk, the ministry said.



Ivanov expressed his sympathy for the victims and the families of the victims in the July 8 devastating attack on the children’s hospital in Kyiv.

“We have never been indifferent to the difficult fate of the children of Ukraine. Let me remind you that the first of my two official trips abroad was to Kyiv, in order to discuss the measures for their protection in a broader format,” Ivanov said.



The possibility of children who suffered from the military actions in Ukraine resting in Bulgaria was already discussed by Ivanov and Ilashchuk at a meeting in Sofia on June 28.

“We are already organising the reception of 50 children and their companions, affected by the war, to visit the Prevention, Rehabilitation and Recreation JSC bases, which can offer professional support and suitable conditions for their recovery and rehabilitation,” Ivanov said.

“Now I propose that in the first groups of Ukrainian children determined to come to Bulgaria, those who survived the attack on the children’s hospital should also be included,” he said.

He said that the children’s rest will be supplemented with health and psychological therapy in order to alleviate as much as possible the psychological and physical trauma inflicted on them.



The statement said that Ilashchuk expressed thanks for the empathy and willingness to provide support.

In the coming days, specific actions to implement the discussed measures to help Ukrainian children will be set out in detail, the statement said.

