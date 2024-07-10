Bulgaria’s exports in January-May 2024 down 6.6%, imports down 1.4% y/y

In January – May 2024, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 34 145.7 million leva, 6.6 per cent less than in January – May 2023, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on July 10, citing preliminary data.

In May 2024, total exports of goods added up to 6 669.7 million leva, a decrease of 9.3 per cent compared with May 2023, the NSI said.

The total value of all goods imported into Bulgaria in January – May 2024 was 39 735.9 million leva (at CIF prices), 1.4 per cent less in January – May 2023.

In May 2024, total imports of goods decreased by 2.8 per cent compared with May 2023, adding up to 7 918.7 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – May 2024, amounting to 5 590.2 million leva.

In May 2024, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 249.0 million leva.

