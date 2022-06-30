Eurostat: 4.3% unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2022

Unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2022 was 4.3 per cent, unchanged from the previous month and down from 5.4 per cent in May 2021, according to seasonally-adjusted data released by EU statistics agency Eurostat on June 30.

Eurostat said that the May 2022 figure represented an estimated 140 000 people, compared with 175 000 in May 2021.

The EU unemployment rate was 6.1 per cent in May 2022, stable compared with April 2022 and down from 7.3 per cent in May 2021, Eurostat said.

In May 2022, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent, down from 6.7 per cent in April 2022 and down from 8.1 per cent in May 2021.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2022 was 11.7 per cent, up from 11.4 per cent in April 2022 and down from 15.4 per cent in May 2021.

The May 2022 figure represented an estimated 15 000 under-25s in Bulgaria, compared with 18 000 in May 2021.

In May 2022, 2.467 million young people (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 1.988 million were in the euro zone.

In May 2022, the youth unemployment rate was 13.3 per cent in the EU and 13.1 per cent in the euro zone, down from 13.8 per cent in both zones in the previous month, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Ministry of Labour and Social Policy)

