Bulgaria had second-largest drop in EU in greenhouse gas emissions in Q4 2023 y/y

Bulgaria had the second-largest drop in greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on May 15.

As The Sofia Globe previously reported, Bulgaria had the largest drop in greenhouse gas emissions in the EU in the first quarter of 2023, again had the largest drop in the second quarter of 2023, and the second-largest drop in the third quarter of 2023, all on an annual basis.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, greenhouse gas emissions are estimated to have decreased in 22 EU countries, when compared with the same quarter of 2022, Eurostat said.

The largest reductions in greenhouse gases are estimated for Estonia (-23 per cent), Bulgaria (-17 per cent) and Finland (-9 per cent).

Out of the 22 EU members that are estimated to have decreased their emissions, 10 also recorded a decline in their GDP (Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, The Netherlands and Luxembourg).

Hungary maintained the GDP at the same level while decreasing emissions.

The other 11 EU countries (Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Italy, Spain, France, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Croatia) are estimated to have managed to decrease emissions while growing their GDP, Eurostat said.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, EU economy greenhouse gas emissions were estimated at 897 million tons of CO 2 -equivalents (CO2-eq), a 4.0 per cent decrease compared with the same quarter of 2022 (935 million tons of CO2-eq). The EU’s gross domestic product (GDP) remained stable, registering just a small increase (0.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with the same quarter of 2022).

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the economic sectors responsible for the largest reductions compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 were electricity and gas supply (- 17.2 per cent) and manufacturing (-3.1 per cent). Emissions by households remained almost stable, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Hans Thoursie/ freeimages.com)

