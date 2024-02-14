Bulgaria had second-largest drop in greenhouse gas emissions in EU in Q3 2023 – Eurostat

The largest reductions in greenhouse gases in the European Union in the third quarter of 2023 are estimated for Estonia (-30.7 per cent), Bulgaria (-18.6 per cent) and Germany (-12.2 per cent), EU statistics agency Eurostat said on February 14.

In the previous two quarters of 2023, Bulgaria had the largest drop in greenhouse gases in the EU, compared on an annual basis.

In Q3 2023, greenhouse gas emissions are estimated to have decreased in 23 EU countries, when compared with the third quarter of 2022, Eurostat said.

Increases are estimated for Malta (+7.7 per cent), Cyprus (+3.7 per cent), Latvia (+3.4 per cent) and Slovakia (0.9 per cent).

Among these four EU members, three had a GDP increase: Malta (+7.1 per cent), Cyprus (+2.5 per cent) and Slovakia (+1.1 per cent).

Out of the 23 EU members that are estimated to have decreased their emissions, 11 also recorded a decline in their GDP (Ireland, Estonia, Austria, Luxembourg, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Hungary).

Italy maintained its GDP at the same level as in the third quarter of 2022 while decreasing its GHG emissions.

The other 11 EU countries (Romania, Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Bulgaria, Belgium, Spain, Slovenia, Poland, France, Lithuania) are estimated to have managed to decrease emissions while growing their GDP.

In the third quarter of 2023, EU economy greenhouse gas emissions are estimated at 787 million tonnes of CO2-equivalents (CO2-eq), a -7.1 per cent decrease compared with the same quarter of 2022 (847 million tonnes of CO2-eq).

The EU’s gross domestic product (GDP) remained stable, registering just a small variation (-0.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2023, compared with the same quarter of 2022).

As The Sofia Globe reported, in the second quarter of 2023, the largest reductions in greenhouse gases among EU countries on an annual basis were registered in Bulgaria (-23.7 per cent), Estonia (-23.1 per cent) and the Netherlands (-10.3 per cent), Eurostat said on November 15.

The largest reductions on an annual basis in greenhouse gases in the European Union in the first quarter of 2023 were registered in Bulgaria (-15.2 per cent), Estonia (-14.7 per cent) and Slovenia (-9.6 per cent), Eurostat said on August 16.

(Photo: Hans Thoursie/ freeimages.com)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!