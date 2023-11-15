Bulgaria had largest reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in EU in Q2 2023 – Eurostat

In the second quarter of 2023, the largest reductions in greenhouse gases among European Union countries on an annual basis were registered in Bulgaria (-23.7 per cent), Estonia (-23.1 per cent) and the Netherlands (-10.3 per cent), EU statistics agency Eurostat said on November 15.

This is the second consecutive quarter in which Bulgaria had the largest reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the EU on an annual basis.

In the second quarter of 2023, greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 21 EU countries, when compared with the second quarter of 2022.

Increases were registered in Malta (+7.7 per cent), Latvia (+4.5 per cent), Ireland (+3.6 per cent), Lithuania (+3.0 per cent), Cyprus (+1.7 per cent) and Croatia (+1.0 per cent). Among these six EU members, four had a GDP increase: Malta (+3.9 per cent), Croatia (+2.6 per cent), Cyprus (+2.2 per cent) and Lithuania (+0.7 per cent).

Out of the 21 EU members that decreased their emissions, 10 recorded a decline in their GDP (Estonia, Hungary, Luxembourg, Sweden, Austria, Czechia, Poland, Finland, Germany and the Netherlands).

Italy maintained its GDP at the same level as the second quarter of 2022 and decreased its GHG emissions.

Ten EU countries (Denmark, France, Belgium, Slovenia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Portugal, Spain, Romania and Greece) managed to decrease emissions while growing their GDP, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Hans Thoursie/freeimages.com)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!