Bulgaria’s Orthodox Easter weekend weather outlook: Rain and storms

Bulgaria’s 2024 Orthodox Easter four-day weekend is set to see mainly rainy weather, with thunderstorms in places and average maximum temperatures hovering around the 20 degree-Celsius mark.

While the Easter weekend is from May 3 to 6, in effect a six-day “weekend” began on the May 1 public holiday, with many people travelling – although May 2 is a working day, Bulgaria’s Education Ministry declared it a non-school day.

For May 2, Bulgaria’s weather bureau issued the Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather for the districts of Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil, because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain.

For that day, rain and thunder are forecast mainly for the north-eastern and south-western parts of Bulgaria, the weather bureau said.

May 3 is forecast to see rain and thunder is many places, followed on May 4 by cloudy weather with brief rain showers and thunderstorms.

On May 5 and 6, clouds will at first clear, though there will be rain and thunder in the afternoons, on Sunday mainly in western Bulgaria and on Monday, all over the country.

For Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the forecast high for May 2 is 20 degrees, followed on May 3 and 4 by 17 degrees, 19 degrees on May 5 and 21 degrees on May 6.

Plovdiv is set for a high of 22 degrees on May 2, dropping to 14 degrees on May 3 and 15 degrees on May 4, before rising to 20 degrees on May 5 and 22 degrees on May 6. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are forecast to see intermittent rain and thunderstorms.

At the coast, the weather in Black Sea city Varna will be mainly rainy, with the exception of Sunday, and maximum temperatures in the 17 to 18 degree C range.

