Bulgaria: April 2024 was one of the warmest in 30 years

April 2024 in Bulgaria was one of the country’s warmest fourth months of the year in the past 30 years, with average monthly temperatures are between 11 and 18 degrees Celsius, ranging from one to five degrees C above the norm, the weather bureau said.

It was the warmest April since 2017, the report said.

In Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the highest measured temperature was 29.5 degrees C on April 15.

Across most of the country, the monthly amounts of precipitation were between 50 and 150 per cent of the climatic norm.

This April had relatively the least rainfall of the April months since 2021.



In the first half of April, the weather in the country was relatively warm and dry.



The hail that fell in the middle of the third 10-day period in part of southern Bulgaria caused damage to agricultural crops.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)