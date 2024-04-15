Bulgaria’s hot early spring: Several places report temperatures 30 degrees and above

On the latest of Bulgaria’s above-average hot spring days of 2024, April 15 saw several places reporting temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius and above at 3pm.

The highest temperature was recorded in Silistra, 33 degrees C, according to the weather bureau.

Lovech, Pleven and Vratsa reported 32 degrees and Montana, Haskovo and Veliko Turnovo 31 degrees.

Places where the temperature hit 30 degrees included Plovdiv, Bourgas, Pazardzhik, Ahtopol, Kyustendil, Razgrad, Shoumen and Dobrich.

In Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the temperature was 28 degrees at 3pm.

Places that set temperature records on the afternoon of April 15 included Pleven, at 31 degrees (the previous record on this day was 27.8 degree in 1961) and Knezha, at 31.7 degrees (the previous record was 27.8 degrees in 1950). Turgovishte reported 31.6 degrees, exceeding the record of 25.8 degrees set in the year 2000.

For April 16, forecast maximum temperatures are 32 degrees C in Yambol, 31 in Plovdiv and Rousse, 30 in Bourgas and Silistra, 29 degrees in Varna, Blagoevgrad and Sandanski and 28 degrees in Sofia.

The forecast for April 16 is for mainly sunny weather, with cloudiness in the afternoon and by the evening, rain showers in places in western Bulgaria.

On April 17, it will rain in many places in Bulgaria, with thunderstorms possible in northern and western Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures from 18 to 20 degrees are expected in the western part of the country and 28 to 29 degrees in the eastern part.

Rainy weather is to continue for the ensuing few days, with a significant drop in maximum temperatures on April 19 and 20.

Earlier, the weather bureau said that in March 2024, maximum temperatures were one to three degrees C above the norm. February 2024 was one of the warmest Februaries since 1930.

In an annual report, the weather bureau said that 2023 was the warmest year in Bulgaria since 1930.

(Photo: Stacy Brumley/ freeimages.com)

