Bulgarian railways to increase ticket prices as of May 7

Bulgarian state railways BDZ said on April 15 that it is changing the prices of train tickets due to the drastic increase in the costs of the company in the past few years.

The increase will be an average of 20 per cent and will take effect from May 7 2024, BDZ said.

The prices of the child, pupil, family, persons with disabilities and those for pensioners (women over 61 years and eight months and men over 64 years and four months) railcards will remain unchanged, with a nominal value of one lev.



BDZ said that it had not changed its prices since the beginning of 2012, except for indexation in 2020 by 1.8 per cent.

In the period from 2021 to the end of 2023 alone, the company’s expenses increased by 23.2 per cent, the statement said.

This includes increases in the basic costs of fuel, electricity and employee wages, given that BDZ is one of the largest employers in the country.

According to data from the National Statistical Institute, the inflation index for the period 2021 – 2023 is 31.9 per cent. This is the reason why the national rail carrier is updating its prices in line with the increased costs, BDZ said



Ticket prices for train travel will be increased by an average of 20 per cent depending on the type of travel document.

The prices for booking a reserved seat and a place to travel in a sleeper and couchette car are also updated.

There will also be an increase in subscription cards and the “Classic” and “Youth” cards. These give the right to a 50 per cent discount on the price of a ticket for travel in the second class of passenger and high-speed trains for an unlimited number of trips for one year from the date of issue of the card.



The transportation of children up to seven years of age will be carried out free of charge on presentation of a document certifying the age of the child and mandatory issuance of a ticket with zero value.

When travelling in a sleeping car and using a separate bed, there is no need to pay half the price of the ticket for children up to seven years of age, BDZ said.

(Photo: BDZ)

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!