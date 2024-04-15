‘Migrants Got Talent Show’ in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on April 18

A “Migrants Got Talent Show” featuring artists from 13 countries will be held on April 18 at MixTape 5 in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

The show, featuring performers from Poland, the United States, Ukraine, Ireland, Argentina, Turkey, India, Germany, Slovenia, Iraq, the UK, Ethiopia and Greece, is organised by Multi Kulti Collective and Mix Tape 5.

The participants in the show, which is to feature music, dance, improv theatre and stand-up comedy, have been living and working in Sofia for years, organisers said.

Among the artists are musician Jamie MacDonald from Ireland, comedian Monika Zheleva from Poland, social entrepreneur Bhushan Trivedi from India and Ukrainian Anastasia Degtyarova and her multicultural improv theatre group with colleagues from Germany, Greece, Türkiye and Bulgaria.

Entry is free. The event will be held in Bulgarian and English.

Doors open at 6pm and the two-hour show starts at 7pm.

