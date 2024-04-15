Green Movement party will not stand with WCC-Democratic Bulgaria in June 2024 elections

Bulgaria’s Green Movement party said on April 15 that it had decided that it would not stand with the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria coalition in the country’s June 9 European Parliament and National Assembly elections.



“The current format has proven to be insufficiently effective for the protection of democratic principles and the defence of key reforms for Bulgaria,” the Green Movement party said on its website.

It said that the vote by its national council had been preceded by a broad poll of party members, which also showed support for not standing as part of the WCC-DB coalition.

The party’s decision is to stand alone or in another coalition format, it said.

“The Green Movement has traditionally attracted a wide participation of civil activists in its [election candidate] lists.



“Participation in a new form is significantly more difficult and with many unknowns, but in the Green Movement we have the courage to defend without compromise our causes for pure nature and honest politics, as we have always done so far in the 16-year history of the party.”

The party said that its choice was also influenced by the fact that we belong to a separate European political family – the European Greens, with its pro-European identity, as well as the decision of the national conference of the Green Movement, which does not allow a coalition with the parties of the status quo, “which GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms undoubtedly are”.



Considering all the difficulties in the work of the regular government until recently, in which the Green Movement did not have a minister, the main problem is the lack of progress in the set priorities and reforms, the party said.

“Our voters expected both serious reforms regarding the constitution, the justice system and regulatory bodies, as well as positive changes related to the environment, involving citizens in decision-making processes, a sustainable energy transition, and increasing fairness in society,” it said.



“The will, ideas and efforts for the reforms, which society and the economy of Bulgaria sorely need, lost pace. The compromises made did not lead to a significant improvement in the quality of life of citizens or the implementation of the promised changes and caused a loss of confidence in the current coalition.



“We thank the partners from PP-DB for the work we did together and the successes achieved and consider that in the future we have many more efforts ahead of us in our common causes for more democracy, modernisation of the economy and justice in the Bulgarian society,” the statement said.

