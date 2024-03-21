Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Omicron strain found in all 84 samples – NCIPD

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said that it has completed the sequencing of the latest group of samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, finding the Omicron coronavirus strain in all 84 samples.

NCIPD said that the samples, taken over a period of time ranging from December 21 last year to February 2 in 22 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts, showed that the BA.2.86 subvariant has emerged as the dominant one in Bulgaria.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has currently designated BA.2.86, as well as XBB and certain of its sublineages, as variants of interest.

NCIPD’s latest sequencing dataset showed the BA.2.86 subvariant was present in 65 cases, or 77.4 per cent of the total, compared to 37.8 per cent in NCIPD’s previous sample group.

The BA.2, which was last dominant in the summer of 2022, was found in six cases or 7.1 per cent, down from 29.8 per cent in the previous sample group.

The remaining samples were four cases of the HF.1 subvariant, three cases of the EG.x lineage, two cases each of the FY.1.2 subvariant and the XBB.x lineage, as well as one case apiece of the GJ.1.2 and HK.1 subvariants.

As of February 19, four patients in the NCIPD sample group had died, four were in hospital, 24 were undergoing home treatment and 52 had recovered, NCIPD said.

