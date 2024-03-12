Bulgarian Navy destroys mine near Varna’s Kabakum beach

The crew of the Bulgarian Navy minesweeper Struma destroyed a mine after it was spotted 250 metres from the shore, the Defence Ministry said on March 12.

The Struma was deployed after the sighting of the mine was reported by a member of the public to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.

The crew identified the mine as of the Yam type. Yam sea mines were first manufactured by the Soviet Union.

Given the short distance from the coast, the mine was towed to a safe distance into the sea and destroyed with a controlled explosion by the vessel’s specialists. During the destruction of the mine, safety measures were strictly followed, the Defence Ministry said.



The crew was acting on the instructions of Navy commander Rear Admiral Kiril Mihailov.

The Navy continues to maintain readiness for anti-mine actions, with the aim of ensuring safe navigation in Bulgarian waters, the statement said.

While the Defence Ministry statement did not cite the precise location where the mine was spotted, media reports identified the location as Varna’s Kabakum beach.

(Photos: Ministry of Defence)