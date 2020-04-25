Video: One direction in the park? And other questions

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Lance Nelson of appfactory.bg and banskoblog.com and The Sofia Globe’s publisher Clive Leviev-Sawyer on the topic of going to the park (don’t try, they’re not open), the penalties for fibbing on forms and just how deaths from Covid-19 are being counted.

(Archive photo of Tsar Simeonova Gradina in Plovdiv: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments