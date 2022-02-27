Bulgarian Red Cross collecting humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Red Cross has issued an appeal to the public and manufacturers for humanitarian aid items for those in need in Ukraine.

A statement by the Bulgarian government said that the Bulgarian Red Cross was working in co-ordination with state institutions and would assist in supporting people arriving in Bulgaria affected by the conflict.

The Bulgarian Red Cross said on its website that most urgently needed were new men’s, women’s and children’s clothing (with manufacturer’s label), bed linen, warm blankets, hygienic materials.

Donations will be accepted at all regional structures of the Bulgarian Red Cross, and at the organisation’s headquarters in Sofia at 76 James Bourchier Boulevard.

The Bulgarian Red Cross is appealing to Bulgarian manufacturers to donate tents, tent heaters, lanterns, batteries and generators.

On February 28, the Bulgarian Red Cross will announce details of a fundraising campaign.

The Bulgarian Red Cross said that it had provided 10 000 Swiss francs from its disasters, accidents and crises fund in response to an urgent appeal by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent to support humanitarian work by the Ukrainian Red Cross.



Separately, the Lozenets University Hospital in Sofia said that from February 28, its medical staff would examine free of charge all victims of hostilities in Ukraine, as well as refugees who have fled the country.

This follows a similar announcement by St Anna Hospital in Sofia, which on Saturday said that from February 28, its staff would provide free medical care for those fleeing Ukraine.

