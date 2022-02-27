EU foreign ministers to meet on emergency assistance for Ukrainian armed forces

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has convened a special video conference of EU foreign ministers on the evening of February 27 to discuss a package of emergency assistance for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Ahead of the meeting, Josep Borrell said: “I will propose to ministers to use the European Peace Facility for two emergency assistance measures.

“These aim to finance the supply of lethal material to the heroic Ukrainian army, which is fighting with fierce resistance against the Russian invaders and provide urgently needed non-lethal supplies, such as fuel,” he said.

Borrell’s proposal follows a direct request made by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on February 25 in his address to EU foreign ministers.

A statement on the website of the European External Action Service said that Borrell would propose to provide a measure composed of lethal equipment, such as ammunition, and a measure for non-lethal equipment and supplies to the Ukrainian army, such as fuel and urgent medical supplies.

Borrell will also discuss with the EU foreign ministers the announcement of tough economic sanctions, made on February 26 by a number of countries and the European Commission.

These include the exclusion of a certain number of Russian banks from SWIFT, preventing the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves and acting against the people and entities who facilitate the war in Ukraine and the harmful activities of the Russian government, the statement said.

“Today’s discussion by EU Foreign Ministers will pave the way for the swift adoption of all necessary legal acts.”

Borrell would also put forward a number of additional possible measures to provide assistance to the people of Ukraine in the face of the senseless aggression by Russia, the statement said.

European Commissioner for humanitarian aid, Janez Lenarčič will provide an update on the EU’s humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and to Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries.

Borrell is to hold a press conference at about 8pm CET to present the results of the meeting.

On the afternoon of February 27, the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council was scheduled to meet to discuss actions to be taken in the European response to the situation in Ukraine.

The draft agenda includes humanitarian support, actions in the area of reception and solidarity, management of external borders and security challenges, visa measures and anticipation of hybrid threats.

(Photo of Borrell: Pietro Naj Oleari)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!