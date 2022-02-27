Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria is fending off cyber attacks, according to a statement by the country’s Ministry of e-Government on February 27.

“In order to ensure the cybersecurity of Bulgaria and in the context of the escalation of hybrid attacks, experts from the Ministry of e-Government, together with the Cybercrime Department of the Interior Ministry’s Chief Directorate for Combating Organised Crime took action to filter or stop traffic from more than 45 000 internet addresses,” the ministry said.

Attempts had been made to maliciously interfere with electronic systems or networks, the statement said.



Under Bulgaria’s Cyber ​​Security Act, notifications had been sent electronically to telecommunications operators and companies offering public communications networks and services in the country, which are obliged to immediately, when technically possible, filter or stop malicious internet traffic.

“Comprehensive measures are being taken to protect critical and strategic systems by interdepartmental groups working in accordance with the adopted action plans in the Cyber ​​Security Council of the Cabinet,” said the statement.

The announcement made no reference to the invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces acting on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has been condemned by the government, Parliament and president of Bulgaria, an EU and Nato member state.

(Photo: Victor Semionov, via flickr.com)

