Bulgaria issues weather warnings for February 28 over snow, wind

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for three districts for February 28 because of forecast heavy snowfalls and strong winds.

The three districts are all on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast: Dobrich, Varna and Bourgas.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for 12 districts for February 28, also because of forecast snowfalls and strong winds.

The 12 districts are Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Yambol, Sliven, Shoumen, Silistra, Razgrad, Rousse, Turgovishte, Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo and Lovech.

