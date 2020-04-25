Covid-19 in Bulgaria, roundup April 25: Parks still closed, for now

Share this: Facebook

Parks and gardens remain closed to the public, Sofia municipality said on April 25.

On Sunday, the municipality is holding a training session on a possible future arrangement for admitting the public to parks.

The April 26 training session involves municipal staff and volunteers, but not the public, the municipality said.

“Our task is to be ready with the organisation for the gradual admission of people in the parks. Clear rules are needed for taking young children for walks at certain times, in one direction along the large avenues, so that there is no clustering of people, and without the use of sports and play areas, benches, and so on,” it said.

Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on April 25 that the Cabinet is considering lifting the State of Emergency before the currently scheduled date of May 13.

Legal counsel on how to proceed had been sought, he said.

Measures such as compulsory wearing of masks and the postponement of loan repayments would be kept in place, Borissov said.

A decision would depend on whether the current relatively low rate of infection continued, he said.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has issued an order ending the ban on exports of analgin-quinine.

The ban was imposed on March 20, to ensure that the needs of the Bulgarian market could be met. It has been lifted because the accumulated reserve is sufficient to meet the needs of the country’s health care facilities.

The operational headquarters said in an update on the evening of April 25 that there were now 1247 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria, an increase of 59 in the past 24 hours.

Fifty-five people have died, one in the past 24 hours, an 81-year-old man who died at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia. The patient also had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart illness and arterial hypertension.

There are 292 people in hospital, 37 of them in intensive care. A total of 135 medical personnel have tested positive for coronavirus.

(Archive photo of Zaimov Park in Sofia: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

