Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria will do everything for victory, peace and recovery of Ukraine

Bulgaria remains strongly engaged, as necessary, and will do everything necessary to achieve victory, a just peace and full recovery of Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said on February 24 on its Facebook page.

The message marked the second anniversary of Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Two years after the start of Russian military aggression, all of us in the EU and Nato are united in our response to Russia’s war and destabilising behaviour,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“We categorically condemn the Kremlin’s attempts to discredit democratic values, violate human rights and threaten peace and security in the Black Sea region, in Europe and in the world”.

The Speaker of Bulgaria’s National Assembly, Rossen Zhelyazkov, said on February 24: “It is not a cliché to say that the war being fought in Ukraine is for the future of Europe”.

The common European security policy and the policies of the EU were undergoing changes to adapt to the circumstances, including to adapt the economy and industry to the needs and expectations of the day, Zhelyazkov said.

Boiko Borissov, leader of GERB-UDF – the largest group in Parliament – criticised the Ministry of Defence, saying that it had not fulfilled the commitments to Ukraine.

The parliamentary group of We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria has tabled in Parliament a declaration condemning Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine and the political repressions by the Vladimir Putin regime, which led to the death of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and regarding decisions on accelerated reforms in the security sector and energy in Bulgaria, to eliminate Russian influence in Bulgaria, the coalition said in a media statement.

WCC-DB proposes that the National Assembly should stand in solidarity with the European Parliament and confirm the definition of the Russian Federation as a state supporting terrorism.

It calls on Parliament to categorically condemn the politically motivated repression against Alexei Navalny, which led to his death.

It proposes a targeted effort to bring Bulgarian legislation into line with the European and international sanctions against the Russian Federation with the aim of their beginning to be effectively implemented in Bulgaria.

The coalition proposes applying the experience of European Union partners in sanctioning property and assets of the Russian Federation under the jurisdiction of Bulgaria and using them for the needs of Ukraine’s recovery from the war.

Defence Minister Todor Tagarev, speaking on February 23, said: “The aggressor Russia bears full responsibility for this war, knowingly violates international law and the UN Charter, and is responsible for thousands of innocent victims and suffering.

“We, both as a country and as a society, denounce the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine and against the international order and European security. Together with the Allies, we remain firmly determined to help Ukraine for as long as it takes to win,” Tagarev said.

“We denounce and counter all those who support Russia’s war and spread and reinforce disinformation about it.

“False calls for peace through defeatism do no one any honour. We understand that if Russia stops fighting, there will be no war. If Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no Ukraine. A strong and independent Ukraine is vitally important for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic community and for the national security of Bulgaria and the entire region,” Tagarev said.

President Roumen Radev said on February 24 that the war was growing and was a threat to global security.



“Our appeal should be to all European countries – to finally seek an autonomous European solution, to seek dialogue and mechanisms to end military actions immediately and to sit down at the negotiating table,” Radev said.

