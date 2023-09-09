The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

September 9 protest demands immediate removal of Soviet Army Monument in Bulgaria’s capital

The Sofia Globe staff

Protesters holding Bulgarian flags and posters with anti-communist slogans turned out on September 9 to demand the immediate removal of the Soviet Army Monument in Sofia.

The monument commemorates the Soviet Army’s invasion of Bulgaria at the close of the Second World War, an event that enabled decades of communist rule of the country.

Other placards held by the protesters read “We want a Bulgarian monument”, “Russia out of Bulgaria”, “Decommunisation” and described the monument as a disgrace. Two Soviet flags were burnt.

Decisions by Sofia city council, the Sofia district administration and the government have made possible the removal of the controversial monument from the centre of the city, but it remains unclear when this will happen.

“This monument belongs to the occupiers, the Russian occupiers who declared war, occupied Bulgaria, installed their puppets and exterminated all the intelligentsia,” Bulgarian National Radio quoted one of the protesters as saying.

A large police presence kept apart the protesters and a small group of pro-Kremlin supporters who oppose the plan to remove the monument.

(Screenshots via BNT)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the ‘become a patron’ button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry changes rules on road checks by traffic police

The Sofia Globe staff

Greek church backdown on cremation could cut profits at Sofia crematorium

Independent Balkan News Agency

Forest fire on Sofia’s Mount Vitosha under control – minister

The Sofia Globe staff