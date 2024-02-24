February 24: Protest in Bulgaria’s capital in solidarity with Ukraine

Close to 1000 people gathered outside the Presidency building in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on February 24 to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and to protest against the Putin regime.

The protest, organised on social networks, was themed: “”Ukraine: Two years of struggle for life, freedom and democracy! Two years TOGETHER and until the victory of Ukraine”.

The event, in procession from the Presidency past Parliament to Orlov Most (Eagle Bridge), was organised by the Boets civic movement, the Mati Ukraine organisation and the Ukrainian Vulik integration education centre.

Speakers not only strongly condemned the actions of the Putin regime, but also shortcomings by the Bulgarian authorities, such as the armoured personnel cars that Bulgaria is meant to send to Ukraine not yet having been delivered.

In Sofia, the Cabinet building, the original Parliament building and Sofia municipal headquarters were lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with Ukraine.

Bulgarian National Television reported that on February 24, an anti-war rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine was held in Bulgaria’s Black Sea city of Bourgas.

People gathered in front of the monument to the Soviet Army in the city and called for an end to two years of bloodshed, the report said.

In addition to Ukrainian refugees, many Russians who disagreed with the actions of the rulers in Moscow took part in the demonstration. They also carried posters with an apology to the Ukrainian people.

In front of the Alyosha monument, a figure of Putin in prison clothes and placed in a cell with handcuffs was erected.

Earlier on February 24, the Bulgarian government posted a video of Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov’s message on the second anniversary of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(All photos: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

