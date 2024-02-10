Makers of ‘A New Life in the Sun’ seeking enterprising Brits in pursuit of new lives in Bulgaria

True North Productions are filming in Bulgaria throughout 2024 and are interested in hearing from British expats who have recently moved and are planning to open new businesses this summer.

“From adventurous cycling holidays to exciting bars, bold new restaurants to charming B&Bs, we’re on the look-out for vibrant characters ready to embark on a life changing adventure.”

The series A New Life in the Sun, which premiered in February 2016 and the ninth season of which is now showing, follows intrepid expats as they chase a dream life in the sun and set up new businesses abroad. Just how easy is it to start a new life, and is the grass really greener on the other side?

For more information, contact the team at [email protected]