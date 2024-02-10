Bulgaria issues weather warnings for February 11 over forecast strong winds

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for February 11 for eight districts because of forecast strong winds.

The eight districts subject to the Code Orange weather warning are Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo, Turgovishte, Shoumen, Bourgas, Yambol, Haskovo and Kurdzhali.

All other districts in Bulgaria are subject to the Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather on Sunday, also because of forecast strong winds, with the exception of the districts of Pleven and Vidin, which are Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.