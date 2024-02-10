The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria issues weather warnings for February 11 over forecast strong winds

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for February 11 for eight districts because of forecast strong winds.

The eight districts subject to the Code Orange weather warning are Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo, Turgovishte, Shoumen, Bourgas, Yambol, Haskovo and Kurdzhali.

All other districts in Bulgaria are subject to the Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather on Sunday, also because of forecast strong winds, with the exception of the districts of Pleven and Vidin, which are Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgarian Ombudsman Maya Manolova rides the popularity train

Clive Leviev-Sawyer

Bulgarian Parliament votes to remove road signs warning of speed cameras and radar

The Sofia Globe staff

Please do not adjust your screen: the bTV-Bulsatcom battle

Clive Leviev-Sawyer