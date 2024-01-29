Bulgaria’s districts of Yambol, Shoumen become latest to declare influenza epidemics

Bulgaria’s district of Yambol has issued a flu epidemic declaration, in effect from January 30 to February 5, while the district of Shoumen also has declared a flu epidemic, in effect from January 31 to February 7.

This means that 10 out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria have issued flu epidemic declarations

The district health authorities in Yambol and Shoumen decided against recommending that pupils go over to distance learning.

At kindergartens, children arriving should be checked for symptoms and sent home if ill.

Wearing masks at school becomes mandatory. In addition, visits to medical and social institutions are also suspended.

The other districts in Bulgaria where flu epidemic declarations are in effect are Smolyan, Gabrovo, Plovdiv, Pleven, Pazardzhik, Varna, Bourgas and Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city, where no flu epidemic is in force).

Radostina Kalcheva, head of the regional health inspectorate in Yambol, told bTV on January 29 that there were a lot of ill children and pupils in the district. On Friday, 20 per cent of pupils were absent, she said.

The flu morbidity rate in the Yambol district was 348 out of 10 000 population on a weekly basis, Kalcheva said.

