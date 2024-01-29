Council of EU renews economic sanctions on Russia for a further six months

The Council of the European Union renewed for a further six months its restrictive measures in view of Russia’s continuing actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine, until July 31 2024, the Council of the EU said.

These sanctions, first introduced in 2014 in response to Russia’s actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine, were significantly expanded since February 2022 in response to Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified and illegal military aggression against Ukraine, the statement said.

They currently consist of a broad spectrum of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, finance, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods.

They also cover a ban on the import or transfer of seaborne crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, a de-SWIFTing of several Russian banks and the suspension of the broadcasting activities and licenses of several Kremlin-backed disinformation outlets.

Additionally, specific measures were introduced to strengthen the ability of the EU to counter sanctions circumvention.

“As long as the illegal actions by the Russian Federation continue to violate the prohibition on the use of force, which is a serious breach of obligations under international law, it is appropriate to maintain in force all the measures imposed by the EU and to take additional measures, if necessary,” the statement said.

On July 31 2014, the Council of the EU adopted a decision on restrictive measures in view of Russia’s actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine.

In addition to the economic sanctions on Russia, the EU has in place different types of measures in response to Russia’s destabilising actions against Ukraine.

These include restrictions on economic relations with the illegally annexed Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as well as the non-government controlled areas of Ukraine in the oblasts of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia; individual restrictive measures (asset freezes and travel restrictions) on a broad range of individuals and entities, and diplomatic measures.

Since February 24 2022, the date of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU has adopted 12 packages of sanctions in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In its conclusions, adopted on December 14 and 15 2023, the European Council reiterated its condemnation of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a manifest violation of the UN Charter, and recalled the Union’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and its inherent right to self-defence against the Russian aggression.

(Photo: Sébastien Bertrand)

