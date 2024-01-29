Eurostat: Commercial flights in EU in 2023 below pre-pandemic levels

In 2023, there were 6.3 million commercial flights in the European Union, below the seven million in pre-pandemic 2019, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on January 29.

Non-scheduled flights (charter flights and other special flights) constituted 9.2 per cent of all flights in 2023.

The summer months, June, July, and August recorded the highest prevalence (10.9 per cent, 11.4 per cent, and 10.4 per cent, respectively).

The highest count of commercial flights in 2023 was recorded in the Amsterdam Schiphol airport in the Netherlands – 453 000. It was followed by Paris-Charles de Gaulle (451 000) in France and Frankfurt/Main (427 000) in Germany.

Among the top 10 airports with biggest numbers of flights, the highest shares of non-scheduled flights were recorded in Athens (5.6 per cent) in Greece, Vienna (5.1 per cent) in Austria and Madrid (4.7 per cent) in Spain, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Pablo Barrios)

