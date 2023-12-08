Sanctions: EU adds two Hamas leaders to terrorist list

The Council of the European Union has decided to add two individuals, from the Hamas terrorist organisation, to the EU terrorist list, the Council of the EU said on December 8.

This decision comes as part of European Union’s response to the threat posed by Hamas and its brutal and indiscriminate terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7 2023, the statement said.

These sanctions are effective as of December 8.

The two individuals designated today are Mohammed Deif, Commander General of the military wing of Hamas (“Brigades Ezzedin al-Qassam”) since 2002, and Marwan Issa, the deputy Commander of the military wing of Hamas.

Following their listing, the two individuals are subject to the freezing of their funds and other financial assets in EU member states.

It is also prohibited for EU operators to make funds and economic resources available to them.

(Photo: Sébastien Bertrand)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!