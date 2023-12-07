Bulgaria: Fourth sitting of Sofia city council fails to elect a chairperson

The fourth sitting of Sofia city council, held on December 7, again failed to elect a council chairperson.

In contrast to the first three – held on November 13, 20 and 30 – this sitting passed without any nominations being put forward.

The next sitting has been set down for December 18, even though Sofia mayor Vassil Terziev had said that the deadline for electing a council chairperson was December 12.

Terziev said that without a chairperson and the council starting real work, the municipality was at risk of losing 240 million leva in funding.

“I appeal to everyone, regardless of what it will cost party-wise, to find a solution by Monday, so that on Tuesday we have a chairperson,” he said.

In the municipal elections in November, the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria-Spasi Sofia local electoral coalition won the largest share of seats in the city council, but at the first two sittings, its candidate chairperson Boris Bonev failed to win sufficient votes to be elected.

Georgi Georgiev of GERB-UDF, who was chairperson of the previous city council, said that if a solution to the council chairperson was achieved before December 18, a special sitting could be convened earlier if a third of the councillors petitioned for one.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)

