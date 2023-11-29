Poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria largely unchanged in November

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that in November, business sentiment in Bulgaria was largely unchanged compared with October.

Previous polls in recent months saw improvements in business sentiment in April and in May, followed by it being largely unchanged in June and July, with a slight decline in August and again largely unchanged in September, and a drop in October.

In November, the indicator in the construction sector went up by 3.5 percentage points, with managers holding improved views of the business situation.

In the service sector, the indicator was up by 0.8 percentage points, with more favourable views in the sector about the business situation.

In the industry sector, views became more reserved this month, resulting in the indicator decreasing by 2.9 percentage points.

In the retail trade, the indicator was largely unchanged compared with October. Retailers’ opinions about the volume of sales over the past three months, as well their expectations over the next three months, were positive, the NSI said.

(Photo: Steve McGrath/freeimages.com)

