Bulgarian government approves memo with 11 European countries on joint purchase of air defence systems

Bulgaria’s Cabinet has adopted a decision to approve a draft memorandum of understanding between Bulgaria and 11 other countries in Europe for the joint purchase of ground-based air defence systems within the framework of the European Sky Shield initiative, Bulgarian National Television said on November 29, quoting the government information service.



With the approval of the memorandum of understanding, an opportunity will be provided for Bulgaria to join programmes for the joint purchase, maintenance and use of weapon systems for ground-based air defence (GBAD).

The ground-based air defence weapon systems will be able to be integrated into the architecture of the Nato Integrated Air and Missile Defence and will be part of the unified defence and air defence system in Europe.

In addition to Bulgaria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Slovenia have confirmed their participation in the initiative.



Additional spending of more than 28 million leva has been approved in the Defence Ministyry budget for the acquisition, modernisation, maintenance and repair of armaments, missiles, torpedoes and equipment, and for the repair and construction of infrastructure.

