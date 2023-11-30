Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in October 2023 was 4.4%

Unemployment in Bulgaria in October 2023 was 4.4 per cent, unchanged from September 2023 and up from four per cent in October 2022, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on November 30, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

EU average unemployment in October 2023 was six per cent, unchanged from September 2023 and down from 6.1 per cent in October 2022, Eurostat said.

In the euro zone, unemployment in October 2023 was 6.5 per cent, unchanged from September and down from 6.6 per cent in October 2022.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in October this year was 12.4 per cent, down from 12.8 per cent in September and up from 8.9 per cent in October 2022.

Youth unemployment in the EU was 14.8 per cent in October, up from 14.7 per cent in September and up from 14.6 per cent in October last year.

In the euro zone, youth unemployment in October this year was 14.9 per cent, up from 14.6 per cent in September and up from 14.4 per cent in October last year, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Ministry of Labour and Social Policy)

