Bulgaria: Weather warnings for November 25 over snow, rain and wind

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued various warnings for November 25 because of snow, rain and wind forecast for different parts of the country.

A Code Orange warning of dangerous weather has been issued for Sofia city, Sofia district, Montana, Pernik, Haskovo, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik and Kurdzhali because of forecast snow.

A Code Orange warning is in place for Saturday for forecast heavy rain for the districts of Vratsa, Smolyan, Pleven, Lovech, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo and Rousse.

The warning has been issued for strong winds in the districts of Silistra, Razgrad, Dobrich, Sliven, Shoumen and Turgovishte.

The northern part of the Bourgas district is subject to the Code Orange warning because of forecast strong winds, while the warning is in force for the southern part of the district because of forecast heavy rain.

The northern part of the Plovdiv district is subject to a Code Orange warning because of forecast heavy rains, while the southern part of the district is subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather because of forecast strong winds.

The Vidin district is subject to a Code Yellow warning because of wind and rain, while a Code Yellow warning has been issued for the districts of Haskovo and Yambol because of forecast strong winds.

The western part of the Blagoevgrad district is subject to a Code Yellow warning because of strong winds, the central part has a Code Orange because of snow, and the rest of the district is subject to Code Orange because of forecast heavy rain.

With temperatures dropping at the weekend, Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is set for a minimum temperature of two degrees Celsius and a maximum three degrees, Plovdiv a minimum five degrees and a maximum six, Varna minimum seven and maximum eight, and Bourgas a low of 12 degrees and a high of 15 degrees C.

(Archive photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

