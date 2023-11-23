Bulgaria’s road agency warns motorists of winter conditions this weekend

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency has warned motorists who have a journey ahead of them in the coming days to travel with cars prepared for winter conditions.

For November 24, the forecast is for intense rainfall in north-western Bulgaria, the agency said.

During the weekend, the precipitation in the Pre-Balkans and in western Bulgaria is expected to turn into snow and the temperatures will drop.

On November 26, in western and central Bulgaria, as well as in the north-eastern regions, showers and snowdrifts are possible due to the expected strong winds.

The road agency appealed to motorists to drive with increased attention and appropriate speed, maintaining the required distance, and not to undertake sudden manoeuvres.

Obstruction of traffic by vehicles that are not prepared for winter conditions makes it difficult for everyone else to travel and for snow removal equipment to work, the agency said.

The regional road administrations were following the forecasts of the forecasters by region and, together with the road maintenance companies, would take the necessary actions to process the surfaces in the high mountain areas and the passes, where the temperatures are lower and icing, especially early in the morning, was possible.

The agency said that the aim was for preventative and snow removal activities to start as quickly as possible when the weather is forecast to worsen, in order to ensure the passability of the roads.

The priority is motorways, the busiest routes on the first-class and second-class road network and the routes that connect northern and southern Bulgaria, the agency said.

(Photo: Michael Hornak)

