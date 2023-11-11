Bulgaria: Remembrance Day 2023 in Sofia

The annual Remembrance Day ceremonies were held in Sofia Central Cemetery’s Commonwealth, German, French and Italian war graves sections on November 11 2023.

The date of Remembrance Day is based on that of the Armistice at the close of the First World War – observed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

The day pays tribute to all the military and civilian dead of the First World War and subsequent wars.

The event at the Commonwealth War Graves section was addressed by UK ambassador Rob Dixon and a poem was read by Irish ambassador Martina Feeney. Father Patrick Irwin led prayers and scripture readings at the Commonwealth, German and Italian cemeteries.

Floral tributes were laid by ambassadors and diplomatic and military representatives from the Commonwealth, the European Union, the United States and several other countries, including Serbia, North Macedonia, Vietnam and Ukraine.

A Remembrance Sunday service is to be held in Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv on November 12.

(All photos: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)