Poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria in September largely unchanged

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that in September, business sentiment in Bulgaria was largely unchanged compared with August.

Previous polls in recent months saw improvements in business sentiment in April and in May, followed by it being largely unchanged in June and July, with a slight decline in August.

In September 2023, the total business climate indicator retained its August level, with only the indicator in the retail trade improving, the NSI said.

The retail trade indicator was up by 1.2 percentage points compared with August, with retailers holding improved expectations about the coming six months.

The indicators in the industry and construction sectors were unchanged compared with August.

In Bulgaria’s service sector, the indicator dropped by 3.3 percentage points, with managers more reserved in their views of the business situation, and seeing a current trend of a slight reduction in demand for services. Expectations in the sector about the coming three months were favourable, the NSI said.

(Photo: Steve McGrath/freeimages.com)

