Bulgarian military convoy to return from multinational exercise in Germany

Personnel and military equipment from Bulgaria’s 61st Stryam Mechanised Brigade Karlovo are to return from participation in the multinational joint exercise Saber Junction 2023, travelling along the national road network from Kalotina border checkpoint to Karlovo on September 19 and 20, the Defence Ministry said.

Saber Junction 2023 began in Hohenfels in Germany on August 31.

Saber Junction is a US 7th Army Training Command-conducted, US Army Europe and Africa-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of US Army units to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with the participating Allied and partner nations, according to the US Army.