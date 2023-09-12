European Parliament approves Bulgaria’s Ivanova as European Commissioner

Members of the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour on September 12 of Bulgaria’s Iliana Ivanova becoming a member of the European Commission.

Six hundred MEPS took part in the vote, which was by secret ballot, with 522 in favour, 27 against and 51 abstentions.

Ivanova is to take over the Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth portfolio, formerly held by Maria Gabriel, who resigned from the Commission in May to become Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

At her confirmation hearing on September 5, in front of the European Parliament’s committees on industry, research and energy, culture and education, Ivanova acquitted herself well.

Ivanova is a former Member of the European Parliament, Vice-Chair of the Committee on Budgetary Control and Vice-Chair of the Special Committee on the Economic, Financial and Social Crisis.

She has a master’s degree in International Economic Relations from the University of Economics in Varna and a MBA from the Thunderbird University in Arizona.

Ivanova will be a member of the current European Commission until the end of its term of office in late 2024. EU member states go to the polls to elect a new European Parliament in June 2024.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

