Poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria sees slight decline

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that in August, business sentiment in Bulgaria saw a slight decline.

Previous polls in recent months saw improvements in business sentiment in April and in May, followed by it being largely unchanged in June and July.

The NSI said in August 2023, the total business climate indicator decreased by one percentage point compared with July, due to managers’ unfavourable opinions in the industry, retail trade and service sector.

In Bulgaria’s industry sector, the indicator dropped by 1.2 percentage points, with managers more reserved about the business situation.

In the retail trade, the indicator was down by 2.9 percentage points, with managers holding unfavourable assessments and expectations.

The indicator in the service sector dropped by 1.1 percentage points, with managers reserved about the business situation, having shifted to more moderate opinions about current demand for services, while their forecasts for the next three months were more negative.

In the construction sector, the indicator was up by 1.6 percentage points, with managers more optimistic about the business situation, though their forecasts about the next three months were more reserved, the NSI said.

(Photo: Steve McGrath/freeimages.com)

