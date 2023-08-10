Bulgaria: Domestic flights at Sofia Airport in July down 13% per cent on pre-pandemic 2019

Flights between Sofia Airport and the cities of Varna and Bourgas in July 2023 were 13 per cent down compared with pre-pandemic July 2019, the airport’s operator Sof Connect said on August 10.

A total of 31 125 passengers flew to Varna and Bourgas in July 2023, more than 4600 fewer travellers compared to before the pandemic.

In July, Sofia Airport served a total of 662 440 passengers, slightly below 2019 levels, according to the airport’s data.

Those using international scheduled services totalled 608 722, about 0.5 per cent less than pre-Covid-19 figures.

The number of charter travellers grew during the month, with a total of 1757, a 32 per cent increase compared with the July 2019 figures.

Air travel also continued to decline.

A total of 5660 takeoffs and landings were handled at Sofia Airport in July 2023, down two per cent from the same period three years ago.

Cargo and postal shipments in July were also far from pre-pandemic levels with a 23 per cent drop, a total of 1658 tonnes handled, the statement said.

(Photo: Sofia Airport)